Is fighting Paddy Pimblett a "step down" for Michael Chandler? 'Iron' makes feelings known on the same

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on whether he believes fighting Paddy Pimblett is a step down for him at this stage of his career. The bout is scheduled to serve as the co-main event of UFC 314, which takes place in Miami, Florida on Saturday.

Chandler has accomplished a great deal of success throughout his MMA career, including his Bellator lightweight championship reigns, and has challenged for a UFC lightwieght title. On the other hand, Pimblett is a younger competitor aspiring to inch his way closer to his first UFC title opportunity.

During his media availability ahead of their clash, Chandler responded when asked whether he considers a bout against Pimblett to be a step down. 'Iron' disputed that narrative and shared his mentality on fighting in that he doesn't consume himself with rankings or past success. He said:

"It's not a step down because yeah, you guys would say it's a step down, everybody who would look at the rankings would say that it's a step down. But ultimately, I never fought Poirier and Gaethje and Oliveira... I fought two arms and two legs, a torso and a head. It's a body and I see targets and I have a job to do... That's how I've always approached the sport... trying not to get wrapped up in the outside theatrics or the names or the auras or the storylines."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments regarding Paddy Pimblett below:

Michael Chandler shares honest feelings about possibly losing to Paddy Pimblett

During the aforementioned clip, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on possibly losing to Paddy Pimblett.

Chandler mentioned that he hasn't at all thought about losing and doesn't believe a potential loss could affect his career. He said:

"No, haven't thought about losing. So, in this is sport you think about winning and then you see what the result is and then if you lose, you recalibrate. If you win, you still recalibrate, so it's one of those deals where I haven't really thought about that."

Check out the official bout announcement for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below:

