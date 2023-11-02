"Is your girlfriend angry?" - Joe Rogan stuns Elon Musk with wild story of self-poisoning

Joe Rogan is the world's most famous podcaster, and he recently had Elon Musk, a frequent guest of The Joe Rogan Experience, join him on episode #2054. The pair, as if often the case with most of Rogan's conversations with his guests, spoke about numerous topics, one of which was a personal one.

According to Rogan, he was recently told by his doctor that he had arsenic in his blood after getting a test done. Arsenic is an element on the period table and is renowned for its toxicity and use in pesticides. The reason behind Joe Rogan having arsenic in his blood, however, is consuming too many sardines.

"I got my blood work done and the doctor says, 'You have arsenic in your blood.' I go, 'Is someone poisoning me?' He goes, 'It's very low-level.'"

This drew a response from Elon Musk, who jokingly said:

"It's like, is your girlfriend angry at you? Because there have been situations like that."

However, Rogan, who is known for his odd dietary choices, quickly clarified that it was due to his unusual consumption of sardines after being asked by his doctor if he eats a large amount of fish:

"And I said, 'Yeah, I eat like three cans of sardines a night."

While the topic was lighthearted, episode #2054 also saw Elon Musk talk about the challenges he's faced after coming into ownership of X/Twitter and his belief that the social media app was being misused for ideological purposes by its previous owners.

Why Joe Rogan never became a professional fighter

While Joe Rogan is best-known, at least in MMA circles, for being the longtime face of the UFC commentary team, he is also an experienced martial artist with black belts in Taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu. Despite being a well-versed martial artist, he never became a professional fighter.

According to Rogan himself, while he found success as an amateur kickboxer, frequent headaches and the risk of longterm damage to his brain dissuaded him from pursuing a career in professional kickboxing. Instead, he has carved out a different niche in the combat sports world, as one of its most famous voices.