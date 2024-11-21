"Is the GOAT in this movie?" - Fan rumor about Alex Pereira's Hollywood debut spreads on social media as 'Poatan' shares promo for 'Gladiator II'

Due to Alex Pereira's recent social media promotion of the Hollywood film 'Gladiator II', MMA fans worldwide are wondering if Pereira made an appearance in the film. While many shared their opinions regarding 'Poatan's appearance, Some asserted that it is only a marketing tactic.

The 'Gladiator' franchise is based on ancient combat sports, when two warriors square off inside an arena. Pereira, being a combat sports athlete himself, recently posted a promo video of the film on Instagram, urging everyone to watch it. He captioned the post:

''The fight never ends. Get tickets for #GladiatorII now - only in theatres Friday @GladiatorMovie @ParamountPics''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan stated that it is just a marketing tactic, writing:

''No he’s not in the movie. It’s a combat movie so they pay one of the most popular combat fighters to promote it. Simple. Genius.''

Another advocated for UFC fighters to appear in this kind of movies, writing:

''Why don’t they have fighters in there? honestly though should’ve had a lot of ufc fighters in the cast even as background characters''

Other fans wrote:

''Izzy is prob sitting in a movie theater somewhere saying, "I beat this guy one time"

''Real answer: He is likely a CAMEO in the movie, and is advertising it as part of the contract to be in the movie.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy: Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's Instagram post.

This year was a great triumph for Pereira's MMA career as he headlined three pay-per-view events. In his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 307, he defended his light heavyweight title with a fourth-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira gets outscored by Don Lee on a punching machine

Alex Pereira recently traveled to South Korea and met Don Lee, who is renowned for his blockbuster films, such as Train to Bhusan and Eternals. Both of them exhibited their sheer strength on a punching machine.

Surprisingly, the South Korean superstar outscored 'Poatan', who is famed for his strength. Notably, Pereira holds the record for the strongest punch ever recorded at the UFC PI.

Their friendly competition sparked various reactions from MMA fans worldwide.

Check out the post below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

