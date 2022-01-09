Is Henry Cejudo in the USADA testing pool?

Henry Cejudo called time on his MMA career after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following his retirement, Cejudo dropped out of the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) testing pool. However, it has not stopped the Californian from calling out fighters.

Around late 2021, there were rumors suggesting that Cejudo was re-entering the USADA testing pool. However, according to the doping agency's website, he hasn't been tested since the fight with Cruz. It is also worth noting that neither USADA nor Cejudo have stated that he has re-entered the pool.

Henry Cejudo volunteers to replace Max Halloway at UFC 272

Alexander Volkanovski was originally scheduled to defend his featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 272 on March 5. However, the Hawaiian had to pull out of the bout due to a pre-existing injury. Following the announcement, several top fighters have volunteered to fill in as a replacement, including Henry Cejudo.

The Olympian seems determined to get back in the mix and capture the UFC featherweight crown. Taking to Twitter, he called for a fight with the reigning 145-pound champ and tagged UFC president Dana White:

"Triple C to the rescue. Dana White you have my number."

Cejudo has been actively calling out Alex Volkanovski for a fight ever since the Australian defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 266. 'The Great' managed to retain his title with a tremendous performance against Ortega, which also marked the 20th straight win of his fighting career.

A bout between Volkanovski and Cejudo would certainly be intriguing. However, it appears that the current champion is more interested in fighting Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski took to his Twitter handle to ask 'The Korean Zombie' if he was willing to fight him on March 5. The Korean fighter's response was a predictable one:

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo is currently unranked and has been retired from the sport for almost two years now. Dana White has also stated that he doesn’t like the thought of Cejudo leapfrogging other top contenders in the division. This was after 'Triple C' previously called for a title fight with Volkanovski.

Edited by Aziel Karthak