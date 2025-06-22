Is Holly Holm married? Exploring the UFC icon's relationship status, family, and personal life

Holly Holm is one of the most experienced athletes in women's combat sports, having competed in boxing, kickboxing, and MMA. More importantly, she is among the most accomplished, having captured world championship belts in both boxing and MMA, with her kickboxing career being a short-lived one.

Due to the breadth of her accomplishments and honors as a professional fighter, Holm's personal life is often ignored. That begs the question. What is her personal life like?

Is Holly Holm married?

While Holly Holm keeps her personal life away from the public eye, some details are known. From 2012 to 2019, she was married to a man named Jeff Kirkpatrick, who she first met during her college days. Though by 2019, they separated and Holm filed for divorce, citing incompability due to a conflict of personalities.

Since then, there have been no reports of Holm being in any relationship. If she has, she has done well to protect it from the public. In terms of her family, she is the youngest of three children, and her parents divorced during her teenage years, though she maintains a close relationship with all of them.

Her father, in fact, frequently turns up to her fights. As far as her professional life is concerned, Holm is a former three-division women's boxing world champion, with 16 title defenses to her name, and a Hall of Fame induction. On the MMA front, she is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion.

She captured the belt in a flawless decimation of the great Ronda Rousey, knocking her out in two rounds at UFC 193 in what was one of the biggest upsets in women's MMA. Unfortunately, Holm failed to defend her title, losing it in her first attempt before finding herself on a rough patch, culminating in her UFC release.

Holly Holm returns to the boxing ring this Saturday

After over a decade away from the squared circle, Holly Holm returns to boxing this weekend on June 28. She faces the undefeated Yolanda Vega at women's lightweight in a 10, two-minute, round affair on the Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. card.

