Is Jake Paul signing with Drake's record label, OVO Sound?

No. There has been no confirmation regarding any such partnership between Jake Paul and 'Drizzy' Drake's record label, OVO Sound. However, recently, various instances have pointed towards a possible professional association between the two in the near future.

Rumors of Jake Paul signing with Drake's OVO Sound sparked off when the former posted the following tweet:

TODAY IS THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 30, 2021

The tweet alone does not have enough substance to ignite rumors of a possible signing. However, social media posts from Jake Paul's team have got the crowd guessing about a possible signing.

According to social media reporter Def Noodles, Jake Paul's team has been hinting towards a deal with OVO Sound. For instance, one of the YouTuber's team members, Giovanni Mayoral, posted a story on Instagram while flaunting a chain with the owl symbol of OVO Sound. Mayoral also tagged Jay Da Barber, a member of OVO Sound. He wrote:

"Big things coming with @jaaydabarber."

One of Jake Paul’s staff members posted himself with an OVO chain and tagged Jay Da Barber, who’s an OVO member Jake helped set up a barbershop. pic.twitter.com/7grqQM4eRz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 1, 2021

Jake Paul's editor, Jon Marianek, also took to Instagram to post a story of himself and Jake Paul watching a music video with the OVO Sound logo. The caption of the story read:

"We live in a simulation, today has been unreal."

Jake Paul’s editor shared Jake listening to Drake and said in the caption “Today’s been unreal.” pic.twitter.com/dSRsejpO9l — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 1, 2021

Drake messaged Jake Paul after the latter's victory over Ben Askren to congratulate him

After Drake congratulated Jake Paul on his victory over Ben Askren, the rumors began generating even more attention.

Jake Paul beat MMA fighter Ben Askren via round-1 KO in their boxing bout. After the fight, the YouTuber appeared on an episode of his brother Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Throughout the episode, Logan and Jake Paul discussed the aftermath of the latter's victory. One occurrence that Jake Paul held dear was Drake's congratulatory text. Narrating the incident, Jake Paul said:

"Drake DM'd me last night... One of the best moments of my life." After deliberating whether Drake would mind his text being read out loud, Jake Paul decided that Drake would have no problems. He said, "He [Drake] is my guy. He is the only celebrity I look up to. He says, 'You're a demon, crow. Wow. How much you make for a 1-minute set tonight?'"

Do you think that the rumors surrounding Jake Paul and Drake are true? Let us know in the comments section!