"He's my favourite person": Jake Paul reveals Drake DM'd him post Ben Askren fight

Post his stunning first-round KO victory over former MMA star Ben Askren, Jake Paul earned plaudits from various celebrities, one of whom was none other than Drake.

During his recent appearance on his older brother Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast, Jake Paul revealed that out of the many congratulatory DMs he received post the fight, the most memorable was from Drake.

At the behest of his brother and father, Jake Paul proceeded to read out the DM that Drake had sent him:

"Drake Dmd me last night . One of the best moments of my life. I don't think he'll care, he's my guy. We've been cool. He is the GOAT, he's the only celebrity I look up to. He says 'You're a demon cro. Wow how much you make from a one-minute set?"

He then continued to praise the "Hotline Bling" singer, with whom he is known to be quite pally:

"He's my favourite person..Cro is like Toronto slang for bro, like Demon bro is what he's basically saying"

The aforementioned revelation led to discernible excitement among the rest, as they all agreed that Drake is definitely "the GOAT".

Jake Paul's DM with Drake goes viral as YouTuber leaves his mark on latest Impaulsive episode

Jake Paul recently sent shockwaves through the boxing industry with his third TKO victory, which was the main topic of discussion during his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast.

From bragging about his easy win over Askren to calling out Pete Davidson for his remarks, Jake was at his absolute boastful best.

After dispatching FIFA YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson with relative ease, the younger Paul brother zeroed in on former MMA star and Olympian Ben "Funky" Askren as his next opponent.

While the latter's lack of boxing experience and laidback attitude was always a concern heading into the match, several fans believed that his grappling expertise might come of use against Jake Paul's aggressive strategy.

However, their hopes were ultimately dashed as Askren suffered an ignominous first-round KO at the hands of a rampaging Paul, who now holds an impressive 3-0 record in professional boxing.

So much so that the likes of entertainment bigwigs such as Snoop Dogg and Drake were left in awe of his boxing prowess that continues to set tongues wagging across the globe.