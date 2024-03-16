Is Jaqueline Amorim married? Exploring UFC strawweight's relationship status, personal life, dating history and more

Brazil's Jaqueline Amorim is all set to make her highly-anticipated return to the octagon. Ahead of Amorim's upcoming fight, today, we take a closer look at the rising star, her personal life, including her relationship status and more.

A BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) practitioner since the age of six, the Manaus-born athlete forged an impressive career for herself in the grappling-centric sport. The prodigious grappler initially trained at the ASLE academy before shifting to train under the tutelage of Faustino Neto/Mestre Pina at the Checkmat academy.

Over the course of her long and storied BJJ odyssey and submission grappling career, Amorim has competed in various prestigious tournaments such as the IBJJF, UAEJJF, and CBJJ to name a few. She previously earned a spot in the top three ranks in the aforementioned tournaments.

Around the age of 19, Jaqueline Amorim secured the honor of having won the IBJJF world championship and the IBJJF no-gi world championship. Speaking of her 2014 IBJJF no-gi world championship victory, she'd accomplished the feat alongside her then-partner, Windson Ramos.

The duo were training partners at Checkmat and represented their academy at the tournament in 2014, passing the test with flying colors. Furthermore, while the couple are no longer together, it's believed that they were married to one another.

In recent years, Amorim evidently shifted her focus from full-time BJJ competition to the sport of MMA. Presently, she competes in the UFC's women's strawweight division. The 28-year-old is believed to be dating Alexander Park, a member of her team who helps her prepare for MMA bouts in the UFC.

A former LFA strawweight champion and current UFC fighter, Jaqueline Amorim often puts forth social media posts featuring Alexander Park. The Brazilian fighter, who trains at the ATT (American Top Team) gym in Florida, has often credited her partner for his contributions to her career and life.

On the occasion of his birthday in March 2023, Amorim notably labeled him as "special" and "rare," expressing her gratitude for their love. An excerpt from her statement in the post read as follows:

"My favorite human, my best friend and the man of my dreams. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have you."

Jaqueline Amorim looks to continue her winning ways at UFC Vegas 88

Jaqueline Amorim is scheduled to face Welsh MMA stalwart Cory McKenna in a women's strawweight bout at the UFC Vegas 88 event on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Amorim boasts a professional MMA record of seven wins and one loss.

'Jacque's' most recent octagon appearance witnessed her defeat Montserrat Ruiz via third-round TKO in August 2023.

On the other hand, Cory McKenna holds a professional MMA record of eight victories and two defeats. The 24-year-old's last UFC fight transpired in December 2022, with 'Poppins' beating Cheyanne Vlismas via unanimous decision.

As for their UFC Vegas 88 showdown, it's being viewed as a crucial one for both McKenna and Amorim, as a win could earn either of them a fight against a top-15 UFC strawweight next.