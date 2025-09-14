Is Jason Statham at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing fight? Exploring the Hollywood icon's martial art history

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is currently taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is considered one of the most highly anticipated boxing events in modern history and has attracted a massive number of high-profile guests.Is Jason Statham at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing fight?Yes, Jason Statham is in attendance to witness the historic clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. This bout is scheduled for the undisputed super middleweight title, held by the Mexican boxing superstar. The event is promoted by UFC CEO Dana White's Zuffa Boxing, under the TKO banner.The highly anticipated clash has captured the world's attention. It has also attracted a star-studded lineup of guests who have come to witness the fight. Alongside Statham, notable figures such as Mike Tyson, Sofia Vergara, Angel Reese, and popular YouTuber MrBeast were spotted enjoying the event.A look into Jason Statham's mixed martial arts historyJason Statham has reportedly trained in mixed martial arts and is well-versed in the technical aspects of the sport. According to online reports, Statham was introduced to Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) by his friend Guy Ritchie. The Hollywood actor notably holds a purple belt in the sport under coach Renzo Gracie.In addition to BJJ, Statham has trained in kickboxing. He also practices Wing Chun and has trained in Muay Thai.Over the years, Statham has also sparred with elite MMA fighters, such as Bas Rutten.