Star-studded night as Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, and A-listers turn out for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super fight

In just a few minutes, Canelo Alvarez is set to clash against Terence Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight title. Several celebrities and boxing legends are in attendance to witness what promises to be one of the best fights in recent years.The event is co-promoted by UFC head honcho Dana White and is being streamed on Netflix. Alvarez heads into the bout with an impressive 63-2 record, while Crawford remains undefeated at 41-0.Tyson was filmed walking into the building for the fights. Former UFC lightweight challenger Michael Chandler is also in the house.Hollywood star Jason Statham also made an appearance. He shared his thoughts on the main event during an interview and believes that it will be a close fight.&quot;Listen, this is a close fight. These two guys are technical experts. It's very close. They are legends in their own right, and I think it's time that these two come together and settle a big score.&quot;Basketball star Angel Reese shared a backstage moment with 'Bud' and the two posed for a photo.Terence Crawford (left) and Angel Reese (right) pose for a photo. [Screenshot courtesy: @netflix on X]Mark Wahlberg and Turki Alalshikh broke down the Canelo vs. Crawford bout during an interview.Renowned comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle, was spotted entering the arena for the fights.Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder squared up for a face-off behind the scenes, hinting at a potential bout.Andy Ruiz Jr. (left) and Deontay Wilder (right) face off. [Screenshot courtesy: @Sourceofboxing on X]Famous actor and producer, Charlize Theron, Emmy award winner, Michael J. Fox, and Colombian actress, Sofía Vergara, are also present.Charlize Theron (left), Michael J. Fox (top right), and Sofia Vergara (bottom right) in attendance. [Screenshots courtesy: @jedigoodman on X]