Is Jermall Charlo still fighting Jose Benavidez Jr. despite missing weight? Here's the latest

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. is still on after today's weigh-in.

'Hitman' has been out of the ring for over two years. Last scoring a decision win over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021, he was later linked to a fight with Canelo Alvarez for this August. Instead, his brother, Jermell, suffered a loss against the Mexican superstar the following month.

However, the former middleweight champion later booked a return against Jose Benavidez Jr. The two are set to clash in the co-main event of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade later tonight on Showtime pay-per-view. However, the event nearly took a massive hit.

At yesterday's weigh-ins, Jermell Charlo came in 3.4 pounds heavier than the 163-pound weight limit. Luckily, no titles were on the line, but the ten-round bout remained in jeopardy. According to reports, Jose Benavidez Sr. didn't want his son to accept the bout, and for good reason.

Charlo stated that he had only trained for a few weeks in preparation in the build to the fight. That, combined with the fact that he brutally missed weight, led many to speculate that the fight would be called off.

However, the ten-round contest is expected to proceed as of now. It was never confirmed why the bout will proceed, but Charlo is expected to give Benavidez Jr. a portion of his purse.

Who is expected to win in Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr?

Jermall Charlo is currently favored to defeat Jose Benavidez Jr. later today.

Even though 'Hitman' has been out of action for two years, he left the sport as one of the best on the planet. He's still undefeated, and there was a reason why he was considered an opponent for Canelo Alvarez.

Ultimately, the nod instead went to his brother. That being said, if Charlo can return to the ring a fraction of what he was when he left, he should be able to defeat Benavidez Jr. While a good boxer, the latter has suffered losses when he's stepped up to the highest level of competition.

It appears that the oddsmakers and fans have considered that as well. According to the current betting line from MGM, Jermall Charlo is a -600 favorite. Meanwhile, Benavidez Jr. returns as a +450 underdog for the bout.

It seems that fans don't believe the weight miss will matter much here.