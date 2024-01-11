Is Johnny Walker married? Explore everything about his relationship with Tara Campbell

Johnny Walker's wife is one of several fighter partners to have drawn the attention of UFC fans.

Named Tara Campbell, she is an Irishwoman to whom the Brazilian light heavyweight wed back on Dec. 1, 2022. The couple is said to have met in Dublin when Walker first joined Straight Blast Gym Ireland.

Like Walker, Campbell is a fitness enthusiast and the two often share pictures of themselves training together. While not much about their relationship is known, it has been reported that Campbell was instrumental in Walker signing with Paradigm Sports Manegement.

Paradigm is known for representing several UFC stars like Conor McGregor and, at one point, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

As any well-meaning partner would, Campbell has taken issue with the string of memes the online MMA community has shared about Walker online.

Walker has been described by some as a glass cannon, possessing thunderous knockout power while also being cursed with a weak chin. The Brazilian's last octagon loss was a brutal knockout suffered against Jamahal Hill. Memes of the loss were made and sent to both Campbell and Walker on social media.

This prompted Campbell to lash out in defense of her now-husband, lambasting MMA fans for their conduct. Fortunately, the pair now have cause to celebrate as Walker is currently unbeaten in four fights, having scored three wins, including a submission and TKO.

The only recent blemish on his record is a no contest against Magomed Ankalaev, who illegally kneed him in the head at UFC 294. The Dagestani phenom had him pressed against the fence while Walker had one knee on the mat, rendering him a grounded opponent when Ankalaev landed a knee.

Now, Walker is on a quest for vengeance and is set to face Ankalaev this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 234.

Johnny Walker eyes a matchup with Alex Pereira

Johnny Walker is currently the No.7-ranked light heavyweight on the UFC roster.

However, like Khalil Rountree Jr., his position outside the top five doesn't mean he isn't considering a matchup with reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira. He recently spoke about his willingness to face 'Poatan' at UFC 300.

While he recognized that Jamahal Hill is ahead of him in the rankings, he asserted his desire to face Pereira should 'Sweet Dreams' not return in time. Regardless, he must first overcome Magomed Ankalaev this Saturday.