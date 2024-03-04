"Is this a joke?" - Fans taken aback by Dillon Danis' "genuine empathy" for Ryan Garcia over mental health struggle 

Dillon Danis exploded in terms of popularity in 2023, as his social media tirade against Jake Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal went viral leading up to their fight, which Paul ended up winning via disqualification.

Since then, Danis has continued to maintain the same persona online. Recently, however, Danis took to X to issue a message of support for Ryan Garcia.

Garcia has previously spoken about his mental health struggles and most recently posted a video on social media that had fans worried. Danis then took to X and wrote:

"Mental health is really important, and if Ryan Garcia is genuinely struggling, he deserves all the support he can get. I'm totally here to help out in whatever way I can. Hang in there and get well soon, champ!"

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Fans were left perplexed by the empathy Danis showed, or at least appeared to show, towards Garcia. Many took to the comments section to react.

One user wrote:

"This type of genuine empathy is another reason why Dillon is such a good role model for kids."

Another questioned the authenticity behind the post, saying:

"Is this a joke or do you mean this?"

Another user referenced Dillon Danis' antics against Paul and Agdal, saying:

"Post some pictures of his girlfriend that will help."

Many were surprised by Danis and added comments like:

"Dillon being spot on isn’t what I expected."

Check out some of the top comments here:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' tweet in support of Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia posts cryptic tweet that has left fans worried

Despite often talking about his mental health struggles, Ryan Garcia has always been seen as one who overcame his demons. Recently, however, Garcia took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of what appears to be himself, running in a hallway with the camera in his hand.

Garcia posted the video alongside the following caption:

"MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666"

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

While it's unclear what the tweet means and whether Garcia's accounts were hacked or compromised, his fans have been left worried by his actions.