“Oh fu*king hell not again” - Dillon Danis wishes fans “Good Morning” with a new Nina Agdal picture despite ongoing lawsuit, triggers hysteria on X

Dillon Danis, undeterred by legal proceedings, has once again stirred controversy by sharing a picture of Nina Agdal despite facing an ongoing lawsuit over allegations of online harassment.

Despite the pending legal proceedings and the serious allegations against him, Danis greeted his followers with a "Good Morning" alongside the picture, triggering a wave of backlash and criticism from fans.

The move triggered a wave of outrage and criticism from fans on X, with many expressing their dismay at Danis' behavior.

One fan exclaimed:

"Oh fu*king hell not again"

Meanwhile, another user labeled him as a:

"Shameless keyboard warrior"

Another individual accused him of trying to regain relevance:

"Bro is trying to become relevant again😭"

"Have some shame bro 😭"

Agdal has been the target of relentless online trolling by the former Bellator fighter. Despite cease and desist letters reportedly sent by Paul and Agdal, Danis persisted in his campaign of harassment, even posting private and explicit images of Agdal, leading to her filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In response to the lawsuit, Agdal sought and was granted a temporary restraining order while pursuing a permanent one. She accused Danis of violating privacy laws and is seeking damages upwards of $150,000 along with revenue generated from the social media posts about her.

Dana White shuts down Dillon Danis' UFC future

UFC CEO Dana White has definitively ruled out Dillon Danis ever fighting in the promotion, citing his disruptive behavior as the reason. Despite previously welcoming controversial figures, Danis' antics at the Logan Paul boxing event crossed the line for White.

Appearing on the Full Send podcast, White stated:

"Every time he's [Dillon Danis] around, s**t's going down, you know what I mean? We can't have that stuff going on here and we can't. A lot of people will see like when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'Oh, they must love this or whatever.' No, no, we don't love it. We don't need that s**t to sell fights."

White added:

"Basically what happens is, the Athletic Commission goes crazy. People start getting fined and they come after us. It's our job to keep that s**t under control. That's why when you see these other events with these guys, and everything breaks out like that. It's a f******; those guys. Total unprofessional clown show."

