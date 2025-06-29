Is Joshua Van from Myanmar? Exploring the surging UFC star's ethnicity, nationality, family and more

Joshua Van has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the UFC flyweight division. After a unanimous decision victory against Brandon Royval at UFC 317, Van has carved a path toward a championship fight for the coveted 125-pound title.

As fans eagerly anticipate his next move, let's delve into the background of Van, exploring his nationality, ethnicity, and family heritage that have shaped his journey in the world of mixed martial arts.

Is Joshua Van from Myanmar?

Joshua Van was born on October 10, 2001, in Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar. He grew up with his four siblings and identifies as a member of the Chin people, a minority ethnic group in Myanmar.

When Van was only 10 years old, his family was forced to leave their homeland due to political instability and conflict, ultimately relocating to Malaysia. Two years later, at the age of 12, Van and his family moved again, this time to Houston, Texas, where they settled permanently.

Reports indicate that 'The Fearless' holds dual citizenship in both Myanmar and the United States.

A look into Joshua Van's UFC career

Van began his professional MMA career in 2021 with Fury FC, where he achieved an impressive record of 7-1 and became the promotion's flyweight champion. His promising start in Fury FC opened the door for him to enter the UFC, making him the first Burmese fighter in the leading MMA promotion.

Initially, Van was scheduled to fight at Dana White's Contender Series 57. However, the Burmese fighter was moved to UFC on ABC 5, where he made his debut. Since then, 'The Fearless' has continued to impress and now holds a record of 8-1.

After defeating the top-ranked contender Brandon Royval at UFC 317, Van is now expected to fight for the title against Alexandre Pantoja next. On the same night, the two UFC flyweight stars faced off and appeared eager to fight each other soon.

