"Is she juiced or it this photoshopped?" - Fans in disbelief over Kayla Harrison's jacked physique for UFC 300 fight

Kayla Harrison is set to make her promotional debut against Holly Holm on the preliminary card of UFC 300. There have been questions as to whether or not the two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo will be able to make 135 pounds as she generally competes at 155 pounds, with just one bout at 145 pounds.

Photos recently emerged of Harrison wearing UFC gear for the first time. X user @home_of_fight shared one of those photos, captioning the post:

"Kayla Harrison in UFC fight kit ✊"

Check out a photo of Kayla Harrison in UFC gear below:

Fans expressed disbelief at Harrison's physique with her promotional debut just a few days away. @snowmansmelting questioned if she is on steroids or if the picture is photoshopped:

"Is she juiced or is this photoshopped?"

@SpookyDeGenaro predicted that she will not make the required weight:

"Is the UFC 300 weigh in taking place on the moon? Because that's the only I could imagine Harrison making 135."

@T_cares222 compared Harrison to Cris Cyborg while predicting she will win her debut:

"I think Caucasian Cris Cyborg gonna take it. Holm got beat up by that Silva girl."

Laura Sanko weighs in on Kayla Harrison's UFC debut

UFC 300 is filled with storylines, one of which will be Kayla Harrison making her promotional debut when she faces Holly Holm on the preliminary card. The two-time PFL lightweight champion was considered one of the biggest stars outside the UFC. Laura Sanko recently revealed that she expects the promotional newcomer to provide the women's bantamweight division with what it has been missing.

Speaking to Matt Brown and Damon Martin of The Fighter vs. The Writer, the UFC commentator stated that she is excited about Harrison's debut before adding:

"The bantamweight division needs someone like Kayla Harrison to come in here and shake it up, and quite frankly, women's MMA in the UFC right now needs a little bit of a breath of fresh air. Hopefully, she can come out here and make that insanely difficult cut and not have it affect her too much in the fight, and make good on, I think, the idea that a lot of people have for her for what she can do in the UFC."

Check out Laura Sanko's full comments on Kayla Harrison's UFC debut below (starting at the 5:45 mark):

While the bantamweight division was the first women's division in the promotion and has included stars such as Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes in the past, it is severely lacking star power at the moment. Harrison, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and two-time PFL women's lightweight champion, will look to revive the star power in the division.

