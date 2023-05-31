Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to call time on his coaching career several months ago. However, his former head coach Javier Mendez has now answered the question many MMA fans wanted to know: Is 'The Eagle' still coaching?

Nurmagomedov took up a role as co-head coach of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) following his retirement from fighting in 2020. He began appearing in the corner of fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, and even welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad. But after several successful years as a coach, it seemed that 'The Eagle' had walked away from MMA entirely.

However, recent footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov back at AKA over recent weeks has excited fans. Mendez, the longtime coach of the former champion, has now answered whether or not 'The Eagle' has returned to coaching or if he even left.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, he said this:

"Khabib never left. He is the same as he was when he said that he was gonna step away from cornering. He never said that he wouldn't train the guys when they're at home in Dagestan. He said that he was going to devote his time to his family. And that he is doing. That he has done. He just happens to be here helping with Abubakar [Nurmagomedov]... But don't expect him to be in people's corner. But do expect him to train these people for life."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team is set to take on Craig Jones' B-Team Jiu-Jitsu in grappling tournament

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team is set to face off against Brazilian jiu-jitsu superteam B-Team Jiu-Jitsu in a grappling tournament.

The event is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan, however the format of the tournament is currently unclear. 'The Eagle' won't be participating in the event, but he will be there as a coach.

B-Team is co-owned by Craig Jones, who is Alexander Volkanovski's grappling coach, Nicky Rodriguez and Nicky Ryan. But the team also includes high-level grapplers, Damien Anderson and Ethan Crelinsten.

Rodriguez, Anderson and Crelinsten host a podcast called The Simple Man Podcast, and during episode #26 they broke the news that they would be taking on Nurmagomedov's team. Crelinsten said this:

"It's a team event in Kazakhstan. Where it's B-Team versus Khabib Nurmagomedov's team. No [Khabib is not on the team], that would be insane. He is coaching..."

