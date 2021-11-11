Is Khamzat Chimaev related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khamzat Chimaev is not related to UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fighters come from the Caucaus region of Russia. 'Borz' was born and raised in Chechnya which is close to Dagestan, Nurmagomedov's homeland.

Comparisons between 'The Eagle' and Chimaev have often been made ever since the Chechen-born Swede's debut in the UFC in 2020. Due to both fighters' ability to dominate their opponents, MMA enthusiasts all over the world have been drawing parallels between the two.

The feud between Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov and Chimaev used to share a cordial relationship. Things turned a bit sour when, during an Instagram Live session by Ramzan Kadyrov, 'Borz' claimed he would tear 'The Eagle' apart if they ever came face to face in a Russian MMA promotion.

During a promotional event for EFC, Nurmagomedov spoke to Russian media and shared his reaction to Chimaev's comments about him:

"There was no disappointment. I never saw him, we only talked on the telephone. Disappointment happens when you expect something from someone. I never expected anything from him. He can do what he wants. If he thinks it is necessary to write that let him do it. You should address these questions to him," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Later, in an interview with Frontkick.online, Chimaev clarified that he had no issues with the Dagestani fighter.

“This guy [Khabib Nurmagomedov], we looked up to him; beginning, and now still, looked up to him. He’s like become a champ. He’s like one of the best fighters in the world. And people think I hate him. I love him – Because he’s Muslim. I’m Muslim. It’s like same, like, he come like some village like me. Like, same country (Russia); same small republic like Chechnya. Dagestan, like, it’s still the same; a lot of brothers from Dagestan."

Things seem to have simmered down between the two as Nurmagomedov picked Chimaev to come out victorious in his fight against Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

'Borz' dominated Jingliang and submitted him via a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

