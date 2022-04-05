Is Khamzat Chimaev Russian or Swedish?

Khamzat Chimaev is a Russian-born Swedish mixed martial artist. He has fought four times in the UFC to date and is all set to make his fifth octagon appearance this weekend at UFC 273 against Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev was born in Chechnya, Russia on May 1, 1994. The 27-year-old moved to Sweden when he was 19 years old. His older brother used to work in the Scandinavian nation and was the influence behind 'Borz' starting to wrestle.

He has won multiple freestyle wrestling championships in Sweden and started training in MMA there.

While speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, here's what Chimaev said about his decision to move to Sweden:

"My brother was living here. He told us come here, it's good for us. And our one brorther he has like surgery as well. So that helps him like when we come directly. After that we stay here, we like it and they help us a lot as well."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Can Khamzat Chimaev maintain his undefeated record against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273?

Chimaev currently possesses an undefeated record of 10-0 and has finished all of his fights. He is on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC and, astoudingly, has absorbed only one strike in those fights.

Chimaev submitted Li Jingliang in the first round of his latest outing at UFC 267. He will now face the biggest challenge of his career this weekend when he shares the cage with Gilbert Burns, the No.2-ranked welterweight.

Burns challenged for the welterweight belt at UFC 258 when he fought former teammate Kamaru Usman. He fell short, suffering a second-round TKO loss inside the UFC Apex.

'Durinho' has a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu background. He also possesses legitimate knockout power in his hands. That being said, the No.11-ranked Chimaev appears to be a unique and dominant threat. 'Borz' is also the bookmakers' favorite to win this weekend at UFC 273.

It will be interesting to see if Chimaev can make light work of Burns and put the top welterweights on notice. If he does, he may well secure a title shot for himself later this year.

