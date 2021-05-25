Is kratom considered a PED, and is it banned by USADA?

Kratom isn't included in the list of prohibited substances by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). However, athletes are advised to refrain from using it for health reasons. It is a plant that produces mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine, both of which have opioid-like effects and was initially used by people to increase work output and offset fatigue.

While the effects of kratom on a person's health were monitored by the World Anti-Doping Agency for several years, in 2018, the agency announced that they would no longer be monitoring the plant.

Therefore, despite the acknowledgment of the drug as dangerous, it is still considered legal and isn't on the WADA and USADA banned substances lists.

Serious concerns exist regarding the toxicity of kratom in multiple organ systems. Kratom affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine & appears to have properties that expose people who consume kratom to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence. — Dr. Janet Woodcock (@DrWoodcockFDA) May 21, 2021

Since kratom is not currently addressed by the Controlled Substances Act, it is not considered illegal in the United States. However, the use of kratom in dietary supplements is illegal and athletes must be mindful of the same.

Dietary supplements containing kratom are considered adulterated because there is not enough information to believe that the drug is safe for regular consumption. Thus, athletes should avoid any supplement that contains kratom.

Diego Sanchez's former coach Joshua Fabia accuses him of using psychotropic substances including kratom

Following their recent split, Diego Sanchez's former coach Joshua Fabia has accused the UFC veteran of substance abuse. In a recent statement, Fabia claimed that Sanchez had been addicted to kratom as well as several other drugs for the past few months.

"Diego has been an addict. He hasn't told anybody for the past five months. I was his sponsor, living with him. I had to live there because he was broke and lost all his money and was strung out on kratom and alcohol and thirty other substances," said Joshua Fabia on the Behind the Scenes podcast with Summer Helene.

"He had sexual abuse issues - no, no, he didn't say any of that and I have been holding up all this. I've been doing everything, and everyone's coming at me," added Joshua Fabia.

“Diego has clearly been taking advantage of me for two years, as I have been fighting for him, and putting myself on the line for him with zero benefit.”



- Joshua Fabia on Diego Sanchez split pic.twitter.com/NwFfu7kf3t — MMAPurists (@MMAPurists) May 24, 2021