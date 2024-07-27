Is Leon Edwards a kickboxer? Taking a closer look at 'Rocky's' fighting style

Leon Edwards is one of the most elite strikers in the UFC and presents a formidable challenge to his opponent with formidable takedown defence and knockout threat. As 'Rocky' is set to return to competition against Sean Brady at UFC London this weekend, the matchup is widely regarded as a clash of styles.

The striking advantage is clearly in 'Rocky's' corner, while Brady holds, or at least he should, the wrestling advantage. But is the matchup as black and white as some are considering it? Is Edwards even a kickboxer or is there more to the former champion's skill-set?

While the Englishman appears to operate predominantly as a striker, perhaps a more nuanced explanation is available when answering the question: Is Leon Edwards a kickboxer? Let's find out.

Is Leon Edwards a kickboxer?

Leon Edwards is not formally a kickboxer. He never competed in the sport, and when he first dipped his toes into combat sports, he did not start out in traditional, striking-based martial arts. Instead, 'Rocky' is an example of the modern approach, as he started directly in MMA.

His mother enrolled him at an MMA gym at 17 years old to steer him away from a path of crime. Thus, Edwards isn't a kickboxer. He is a mixed martial artist. More specifically, he is a generalist who is competent at every facet of the sport but excels and, therefore, favours striking as his main weapon inside the octagon.

This has often led to him outstriking everyone he comes across. However, he is a highly capable wrestler, becoming the first fighter to ever take Kamaru Usman down, while also subsequently outwrestling Colby Covington, with both men being far more credentialed wrestlers than him.

The only time wrestlers have had a favourable outcome against 'Rocky' is when Usman defeated him in their first fight in 2015, and more recently, when Belal Muhammad outwrestled him en route to a unanimous decision victory at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards' performances in the cage

A glimpse at the Englishman's record reveals curious details about Leon Edwards' fighting style. He is not a prolific finisher, having only ever scored seven knockouts in 22 wins and just three submissions. The rest of his 12 wins have come via decision due to his conservative approach.

Check out Leon Edwards' knockout of Seth Baczynski:

However, his finishes, whenever they do come, have been memorable. His first-ever knockout in the UFC was an 8-second stoppage over Seth Baczynski, while his third knockout in the promotion was a legendary head kick against Kamaru Usman in one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

