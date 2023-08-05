Is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in the works? Top boxing YouTuber sheds light

Speculation is mounting as recent news hints at a potential boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis for Misfits 009, scheduled for October 14.

The possibility of this intriguing clash was discussed by Combat Sports Commentator Wade Plem, who joined Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo in a recent video on Plem's YouTube channel. While analyzing the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz and KSI vs. Fury fights, the trio also touched upon the potential showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Offering his insights, Plem shed light on the dynamics of this potential matchup, stating:

"I'm boys with Le'Veon Bell. I would like to see that, but I don't know if Logan engages with that. You know what saying, like, Logan. It's Logan. Paul. You're going to have to get something where he's like, yep, I'll say yes to that. And maybe Dillon, because of the personal stuff there is the reason that Dillon is the guy. Or personal stuff. They've had beef, like, back and forth for years. Mean. That's what I'm saying. I think Logan may care more than most people."

As the discussions and speculations continue, fans eagerly await official confirmation on whether the anticipated showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will indeed materialize.

Check out the discussion below:

Logan Paul opens up on the 'darkest moment of his life'

Logan Paul recently revealed that he faced a difficult period in his life with negative thoughts. Despite his success and fame, Paul opened up about a dark moment that deeply affected him.

In the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul bravely disclosed the emotional turmoil he experienced during his darkest moment:

"I'll just definitely say there was a moment, it was the darkest moment of my life. I've never been suicidal. I'll never die by my own hand. But I was having really dark thoughts. And as a visualizer, as a director, as a person who can very clearly see things before they exist (...), I was seeing some really nasty things. Couldn't sleep multiple nights. Shell of myself. And this girl [Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal] was there for me, by my side, walking me through all of it."

Check out Paul's comments below [39:39 - 40:18 mark]: