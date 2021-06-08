Is Marvin Vettori now a model for Dolce & Gabbana?

Marvin Vettori will walk out with a new sponsor this week as he has secured sponsorship from Dolce & Gabbana. It's important to note that 'The Italian Dream' is not a model for the brand but has most likely secured an endorsement deal which will make him one of the faces of the Italian fashion house.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA broke the news on Twitter after talking to Marvin Vettori's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) has secured a sponsorship from Dolce & Gabbana for this championship fight week, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 7, 2021

Dolce and Gabbana is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. They first met each other in Milan in 1980, and two years later, they established a designer consulting studio; in time, it grew to become Dolce & Gabbana.

Several UFC fighters like Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have donned Dolce and Gabbana outfits in the past, but getting a sponsorship deal is extremely rare.

Additionally, Vettori also has his own clothing brand called the Italian Dream Apparel.

Marvin Vettori uploaded a post to Instagram two weeks ago in which he was wearing an outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. The company's Instagram page reposted the post.

Marvin Vettori and his title fight against Israel Adesanya

Vettori and Adesanya are fighting for the title this week at UFC 263, but this is not their first match. The 27-year-old fought Adesanya in 2018 and gave him the toughest fight of his career. However, he came up short in the end as the Nigerian walked away with a split decision win on his way to the middleweight title.

Marvin Vettori improved his game significantly and went on a five-fight winning streak. His last outing saw him dominate promising middleweight Kevin Holland on 10th April at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland.

The winner of this fight not only wins the middleweight title but also guarantees a fight against middleweight superstar Robert Whittaker. It's a tough day out for anyone, considering Whittaker is in exhilarating form. However, Vettori won't have any qualms about it as he will still achieve his dream of becoming the first Italian UFC champion if he bests 'The Last Stylebender'.

Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari