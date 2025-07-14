Is Max Holloway married and does he have kids? A closer look at the BMF champion's family life

Max Holloway is set to put his BMF title on the line in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Notably, Holloway, who already has two defeats against Poirier, will be hoping to ruin the retirement party of the former interim lightweight champion.

Is Max Holloway married and does he have kids?

Max Holloway and his first wife, Kaimana Pa'aluhi, have a son named Rush Holloway. Rush was born on Jan. 4, 2012, and the couple separated in 2017. Holloway then married Alessa Quizon on April 16, 2022, at Ko Olina Resort in Hawaii.

Quizon, who is 31 years old, works as a professional surfer and content creator. She and Holloway do not have children yet, but she takes every opportunity to express her love for her husband and Rush on Instagram, where she has over 740K followers.

Quizon also has a knack for mixed martial arts. She has been spotted hitting the pads with Holloway multiple times in the past. Ahead of the 33-year-old's featherweight title bid against then-champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 last year, Quizon posted a sparring clip on Instagram, writing:

''What I prefer instead of flowers, lol. When Max can take some time out to hold mitts for me, he may not know it, but when I ask if he can hold mitts, it’s probably because I need to blow off some steam, especially when he’s in fight camp. It motivates me to be like him, lol. This is our type of bonding time, and it’s a time where he finally gets to teach me something."

As for Holloway, he captured the BMF belt by beating Justin Gaethje with a devastating knockout. 'Blessed' is scheduled to defend it against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy contest at UFC 318.

