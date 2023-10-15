MMA
Is Michel Pereira Israeli? Fighter explains walking out with Israel flag at UFC Vegas 81 week after ban removal

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Oct 15, 2023 01:44 GMT
UFC fighter Michel Pereira [Image credits: @danielamram3 on Twitter]
MMA fans witnessed a unique visual on October 14 as Brazilian UFC fighter Michel Pereira walked out with an Israeli flag for his fight at UFC Vegas 81. This led to many questioning whether 'Demolidor', who was born in Para, Brazil had any connections with Israel.

During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, Pereira explained his reasoning for walking out with the aforementioned flag. 'Demolidor' stated that he had friends in Israel through his actions, he wanted to express his support in the country's ongoing war against Hamas.

"It is because of the war. I have many friends in Israel, and I saw same videos that broke my heart. I have a kid now, and I saw some videos with kids… I felt like I had to show support to Israel,” said Michel Pereira [translated by @AgFight].

Michel Pereira's actions took place just days after the UFC lifted its ban on fighters walking out with country flags.

Pereira locked horns against Andre Petroski in a middleweight clash on the main card of the event. The bout was a short-lived affair as the Brazilian knocked Petroski out in the opening minutes of the fight.

With the impressive win, Pereira extended his winning streak to 6-0.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
