Why did the UFC ban flags? Dana White's cryptic answers about the rule

The UFC is undoubtedly the premier mixed martial promotion in the world and, as such, boasts a fan base spanning almost the entire globe.

However, such an exceptional achievement also comes with a responsibility to respect the world's varying cultures, nations, and ethnicities, and it would seem that commitment was what fueled the flag ban in the company.

The ban was imposed in 2022 amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. During the UFC 274 post-fight press conference in 2022, Dana White, was asked why the company imposed such a restriction.

The 54-year-old remained tight-lipped while explaining his rationale:

"You guys know why. Let's not even play that f*****g game."

Catch Dana White's comments below (9:10):

Surprisingly, the promotion has finally reverted the ban. This past weekned in Las Vegas, Dana White's Contender Series alum Joe Pyfer displayed the United States flag following his spectacular second-round submission over Abdul Razak Alhassan.

At the event's post-fight presser, White addressed the situation, explaining it was the festivities during the Noche UFC event on the Mexican Independence day that fueled the change.

Furthermore, the 54-year-old touched up on why the ban was originally imposed, saying:

"Everybody's too soft, everybody's too sensitive about everything. When the decision was made to do this, I was kind of like, 'What's the big deal if they don't have flags?' Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch for me and I was like, 'That's enough, I'm done with the no flags.' If any flags hurt your feelings, too f*****g bad."

Catch Dana White's comments below (9:13):

