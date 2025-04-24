Is Michel Pereira married? Exploring the Brazilian UFC star's relationship status, family, personal life, and more

Michel Pereira currently competes in the middleweight division of UFC and has been with the promotion since 2019. Pereira, who is only 31 years old, has competed in over 40 professional MMA bouts, with a record of 31 victories and 12 defeats.

Pereira will look to move up in the rankings with a potential win over Abus Magomedov on the main card of UFC Kansas City this weekend at T-Mobile Center.

Is Michel Pereira married?

Michel Pereira is married to Gina Amir, who is a celebrity jeweler, with her own luxury store in California. The couple welcomed a son into the world on October 15, 2022.

Notably, Pereira and Amir previously had a dispute with former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. Following his split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55 in 2022, the Brazilian accused Masvidal of sending messages to his wife and called him out for a potential matchup, saying:

''He sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the two hands together like ‘amen'. He sent it to my wife. He didn’t send it to me. I’ve never actually crossed paths with him. I didn’t have a chance to ask him, so I figured I really want to understand. But I might as well understand inside the octagon, settle it over there.”

Check out Michel Pereira's comments below (8:57):

Masvidal responded by posting a screenshot of Amir attempting to contact him first on social media. 'Gamebred' slammed Pereira for trying to create a ''fake narrative'' to schedule a fight between them, writing:

''How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor''

As for the MMA scene, Pereira was on an eight fight win streak before losing to Anthony Hernandez via fifth round knockout in the main event of UFC Vegas 99 last year. He is now set to face Abus Magomedov at UFC Kansas City.

