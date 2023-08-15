Is Mike Tyson still living the life of a boxer? A look at the 57-year-old boxer's current training regime

Yes, Mike Tyson still lives the life of a professional boxer in his prime.

'Iron Mike' hasn't competed since a one-off exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. That was Tyson's first boxing match in nearly two decades, but he looked in phenomenal shape. While the two legends fought to a draw, it was the older heavyweight that many thought deserved the nod.

Following that draw, the heavyweight contender showed interest in another exhibition. However, nearly three years later, Tyson's time in the ring appears done for good. Although, he has recently moved into a trainer role, working as Francis Ngannou's coach for his fight with Tyson Fury.

Nonetheless, while retired, there are few who know more about boxing than Mike Tyson. Not only in terms of fighting but in terms of living your life as an athlete. In his 50s, the retired boxer is still in insane shape and shows videos of himself working out on social media.

In an interview with Men's Fitness from last year, Tyson confirmed that he still trains as hard as he did as a boxer. He revealed:

"Number one, I watch my diet, I want to look good on stage... I just think as far as an entertainer, you should look the part... I never time crunch, it's an all-day period. I get up in the morning, I run four miles, and I walk ten miles. I come back from my walk and do 2500 sit-ups, do some push-ups... It's an all-day process."

Mike Tyson releases images of training camp with Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson has released images of his new job.

'Iron Mike' is retired as a professional boxer, but has admitted that 2020 was a turning point for him. Before that year, Tyson admitted that he didn't even like training because he was afraid of turning back into the monster he was in his prime.

However, his 2020 comeback was a healthy one, physically and mentally, for the legend. While he hasn't fought since then, Tyson has returned to the boxing world in full force. He's recently done some ambassador work for Showtime, making appearances at Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

In addition to that, Mike Tyson has put on the coaches' cap for the first time in his career. Francis Ngannou has long been friends with 'Iron Mike', and will have the boxing legend guide him for his debut against Tyson Fury.

While 'The Predator' is a massive underdog, the 57-year-old is clearly getting good work with the former UFC star.