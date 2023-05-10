Nate Diaz left the UFC in 2022 after his deciding not to renew with the promotion before his final fight in the main event of UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Diaz choked Ferguson for the submission win in the fourth round.

Diaz had cited his plans to pursue other combat sport options outside the UFC as a reason for not renewing with the promotion. He never won the championship despite spending over 15 years with the company, but is an icon of the sport and a fan favorite.

Diaz has gotten his wish and is scheduled to fight YouTube- turned-boxer Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing contest on August 5, 2023. The event will be held in Dallas, Texas.

After the first promotional press conference for the event, Diaz stated that a return to the UFC was part of his plans. He mentioned that his a world championship was his motivation for a possible return:

“Yeah, that’s an option, UFC. I would like to - at the end of the day I want to go back and fight for a world title. And, if not I’m going to have to make my own world title and make the best come to me. But I would like to be back in the UFC or fight in boxing also.”

He also praised the promotion for having the best fighters in the world, dismissing the possibility of signing with PFL or ONE Championship:

“No, right now, the UFC’s got the best MMA fighters in the world and have for years, so I’m trying to fight the best.”

Nate Diaz gets annoyed at Jake Paul's employee for disrespecting his brother Nick Diaz

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul recently held the first promotional press conference ahead of their boxing matchup.

A media person from Betr Media, owned and co-founded by Jake Paul himself, asked a very controversial question in a bid to rile Diaz up. He said:

"Nate, I'm actually a boxer myself and I've been trying to get into this undercard. I am just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he's anything like you, I think I'd beat his fu*kin a*s."

Nate Diaz did not take well to his older brother being threatened and hit back at Derek from Betr Media, reminding him that his entire entourage was looking on:

"Brother, what are you just gonna walk around the streets or some sh*t? You know all my homeboys see you right now? That was stupid...Yeah, that was stupid...Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s motherf***er."

