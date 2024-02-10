"Is she ok?" - Sean Strickland bemused on learning about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship, compares rapper with "the devil"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland commented on the relationship between Hollywood actress Megan Fox and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Strickland expressed his shock on learning about the relationship for the first time although the two have reportedly been a couple since May of 2020. 'Tarzan' made reference to Fox's popular appearance in the blockbuster movie franchise Transformers as Mikaela Banes.

Strickland then questioned if Fox was okay and if Machine Gun Kelly was the devil. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"You guys what the fuck is going on.......... Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing..... what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?!"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced in January of 2022 that the two were engaged. They have revealed personal details about their relationship in various interviews. Last year, Fox revealed that she suffered a miscarriage and lost a child with 'MGK', in a difficult period of her life.

Fox has three sons with her previous husband Brian Austin Green, whom she divorced after ten years of marriage in 2021.

Jake Paul calls out Sean Strickland after latter spars with Sneako

Streamer Sneako recently sparred with Sean Strickland at the UFC Performance Institute and found out the hard way that there was no easy way out.

Strickland did not let Sneako settle in and thwarted most of his strikes until he went all out with a barrage of punches. UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin had to step in to intervene and put an end to the onslaught.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul came right at Strickland for his assault and issued a challenge of his own. He stated that 'Tarzan' could not even drop an inexperienced boxer like Sneako. Paul wrote on X:

"Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.. I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth) But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run."

