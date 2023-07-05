Is Olivia Dunne a fan of Andrew Tate? Millionaire gymnast reveals 'Cobra' sliding into her DMs at the peak of his popularity

Olivia Dunne and Andrew Tate are from two different worlds. The first is a globally-renowned gymnast, who has earned millions due to her success inside and outside the sport. Meanwhile, Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer-turned-social media personality, who has courted controversy for his misogynistic views.

Furthermore, Tate is 16 years Dunne's elder, but that didn't stop him from reaching out to the American gymnast. The alleged interaction took place before his Meta ban, on Instagram, where Olivia Dunne claims Andrew Tate slid into her DMs with an invitation to Europe. She said as much on the Nelk Boys' Full Send Podcast.

Specifically, Dunne says that Tate's Instagram message read "Come to Europe, dear" followed by a rose emoji. Despite her youth, the Lousiana State University gymnast was wise to Tate's supposedly true intentions. Upon reading his text message, she expressed her astonishment over it.

Olivia Dunne is quoted as saying the following:

"When I saw Andrew Tate's message, I couldn't believe it. I thought 'Why is he messaging me right now?' I had a sense of what his intentions were."

When asked if she was a fan of the former kickboxer, Dunne was as direct as could be with a flat out "No.".

Tate has continued to court controversy throughout the years. While he was once the mere subject of social media bans, he has since been formally charged with human trafficking and r*pe by Romanian authorities after being kept under house arrest since December, as he was declared a flight risk.

What have other athletes said about Andrew Tate?

Due to his divisive nature, Tate has drawn varying opinions and reactions from the sports world. Some, like Olivia Dunne want nothing to do with him, while others have expressed their admiration for him. This is especially true when it comes to MMA fighters, with several noteworthy UFC fighters doing so.

Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime. Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime.👀 https://t.co/ehhHt063pN

Reigning bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling took pictures with him and posted them on social media. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya praised the former kickboxer for, in his words, holding men accountable. Finally, unbeaten welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev invited him to attend his next fight.

