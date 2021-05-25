Is there a petition against Jake Paul for driving through sea turtle nesting area on a Puerto Rican beach?

Jake Paul has a reputation for finding himself caught up in controversy.

In addition to his already long list of critics, it seems like Paul has enraged a lot of people in Puerto Rico, where his brother Logan Paul recently moved to. Jake Paul was seen driving through a nesting area of sea turtles on a Puerto Rican beach.

A petition directed towards Puerto Rican authorities was soon set up. 74,500 signatures asked authorities to charge Jake Paul for the offense of driving through protected Puerto Rican beaches. At the time of writing, the petition has over 74,500 signatures, less than 500 away from the goal.

Jake Paul being investigated for endangering sea turtles

A few days ago, Jake Paul uploaded a GeoTagged video on his Instagram story. The footage showed him driving a golf cart-like vehicle on a beach in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s Dept. of Natural & Environmental Resources has launched an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing Jake Paul reportedly riding in a motorized vehicle on a beach in P.R. That is against the law, says the @DRNAGPR Secretary.

Netizens on social media were quick to point out that Jake Paul's actions could be disruptive to nature. It is currently nesting season for sea turtles who make the Puerto Rican beaches their breeding ground.

Following the incident, the Secretary of Natural and Environmental Resources, Rafael Marchango, said in a statement to TMZ Sports that an active investigation has been ordered against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies. Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches. Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable," Rafael Marchango stated.

Social media watchdog Def Noodles reported Logan Paul's reaction to the entire matter a few days later.

"I’m so f*cking tired of the media and ignorant, angry losers trying to pick on Jake and I. Jake cut “backlash“ for legally driving legal electric golf cart on a private beach in Dorado," the elder Paul brother reportedly said.

