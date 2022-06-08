Is Ramazan Emeev from Dagestan?

Yes, Ramazan Emeev was born in Dylym, Russia. Dylym is a rural part of Dagestan. The Russian also trains at Gorets Fight Team in Dagestan.

Like many of the fighters from Dagestan, Emeev is very proud of where he is from and can often be seen posting images of where he lives on social media.

Dagestan is, of course, famous for producing UFC champion and legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. But many great fighters represent the republic, with Zabit Magomedsharipov, Magomed Ankalaev and Islam Makhachev just a few of the big names.

Emeev is set to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 275 this weekend. He lost his previous fight against Danny Roberts late last year. The 35-year-old was on a two-fight winning streak beforehand, having beaten David Zawada and Niklas Stolze in back-to-back fights.

Emeev's only other loss in the UFC came in 2019 when he faced Anthony Rocco Martin. The Dagestani lost via decision.

The 35-year-old started his UFC career winning his first three fights, beating Sam Alvey on his debut in the organization. Emeev then went on to beat Alberto Mina and Stefan Sekulić by decisions.

Was Ramazan Emeev an M-1 Global champion?

Yes, Ramazan Emeev was the M-1 Global middleweight champion. Emeev had a 9-1 record in the organization, but left for the UFC in 2019.

M-1 Global is a St. Petersburg-based MMA organization which was founded in 1997. Some of the previous fighters to compete under the M-1 Global include Fedor Emelianenko, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkov.

'Gorets' only lost once in his M1-Global career. Vyacheslav Vasilevskiy beat Emeev in 2014, but the 35-year-old avenged this defeat in his next bout.

Emeev beat Vasilevskiy in the rematch via rear-naked choke, which was only the second time he'd won via submission in the organization. The now-UFC fighter would go on to win his next three fights against Luigi Fioravanti, Maiquel Falcão and Anatoly Tokov.

After the majority decision win against Tokov, Emeev signed with the UFC and made his debut against Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 118.

