Danny Roberts suffers nasty head gash in a controversial decision win over Ramazan Emeev at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

Danny Roberts recorded a successful outing against Ramazan Emeev while fighting on the same card as Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Although he walked away from the octagon with a controversial decision win, he also picked up a nasty scar in the process.

Roberts endured a nasty cut to his head after Emeev landed a strong elbow in the second round. UFC's on-call medico Dr. David Abbasi took to social media to offer fans some insight into the injury that Danny Roberts suffered at the hands of his welterweight contemporary.

Watch the injury below: [WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGERY]

His fight against Ramazan Emeev marked his return to the octagon following a two-year-long hiatus. Roberts last fought in the octagon against Zelim Imadaev, recording a second-round KO/TKO win back in November 2019 at UFC Fight Night 163: Zabit vs. Kattar.

Emeev, on the other hand, fought on the same card and went on to record two more outings in the octagon since then. Although the Russian recorded a loss at UFC Fight Night 163 at the hands of Anthony Rocco Martin, he went on to collect two wins on the trot. Niklas Stolze and David Zawada found themselves at the receiving end of Emeev's wrath ahead of his fight against Danny Roberts.

Danny Roberts fights his way to a split decision win

The welterweights put on an excellent show for the fans, trading blows throughout the three rounds. Both fighters had their highs and lows in the three-rounder. However, at the end of it all, it was Roberts who managed to leave a lasting impression on the judges.

The judges' scorecards prompted fans to take their grievances to social media. However, in a surprising turn of events, it wasn't the dissenting judge who found himself at the receiving end of flak from the fans. Judge Chris Lee earned a significant amount of criticism for his 30-27 score for the fight.

In fact, Danny Roberts himself picked at the score that was put forth by Lee while in conversation with the media in the aftermath of the fight.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie bit.ly/3BRtUx0 Danny Roberts is perplexed how he got a 30-27 score over Ramazan Emeev. "A bit of a strange score. I don't know what fight they were watching." #UFCVegas40 Danny Roberts is perplexed how he got a 30-27 score over Ramazan Emeev. "A bit of a strange score. I don't know what fight they were watching."#UFCVegas40 bit.ly/3BRtUx0 https://t.co/UPQ6Eer5jv

