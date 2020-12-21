Is Ronda Rousey pregnant? Is UFC pioneer expecting a child with former heavyweight Travis Browne?

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey entered the world of pro-wrestling after retiring from MMA in 2018. The first-ever female champion in UFC history then went on to join the WWE.

However, after a successful stint with the WWE where she even became the women's champion, Ronda Rousey announced that she is taking a sabbatical from wrestling to focus on her family. In an appearance on Total Divas, the 32-year-old said that she wants to start a family with her husband and former UFC heavyweight, Travis Browne.

Ronda Rousey is planning on having a baby with Travis Browne

In a recent interaction with E! News, Ronda Rousey revealed that she is letting "nature take its course" instead of rushing things. She is reportedly focusing on spending quality time with her husband.

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves. Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."

Rousey further revealed that she chose to speak about her plans of having a baby on Total Divas to make the topic less taboo. She said that she is happy because she doesn't have to go through the rigorous demands of a pro-wrestling career as she plans on having a baby.

"You know, we're not taking ovulation tests or anything like that. But, I'm also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I'm sure that helps."

Although Ronda Rousey doesn't have kids of her own, she got her first taste of parenting through her marriage to Browne. She is a stepmother to a pair of her husband's children, Kaleo and Keawe, who were born from the former heavyweight's previous marriage. She said that having a family gives her a lot of joy and teaches her to be a selfless person.

"I was just by myself and a bachelorette completely content to be like, 'Ok, There's nobody out there for me. F--k this!' And then it went from that, looking out for number one, to completely an entire family. It taught me how much joy I can get in not really thinking about myself," she said.

Ronda Rousey has 12 wins and just two losses in her professional career as a mixed martial artist. She became the first-ever UFC women's champion in 2012 by defeating Sara Kaufman and held the title for three years with six successful title defenses.

Rousey then lost her title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. She returned to challenge reigning champion Amanda Nunes for the 135lbs title but suffered another TKO loss following which she announced her retirement from the sport.