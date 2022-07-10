Is Said Nurmagomedov related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

UFC 135-pounder Said Nurmagomedov is not related to former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. As per a report by Media Referee, Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed in a 2018 interview with RT Sport that the duo is not related.

Oasis MMA @OasisMma 800 bucks on Said Nurmagomedov to win 400.

Interesting fact- he’s actually not Khabib’s cousin. Wikipedia still has that wrongfully posted on their page as of today despite numerous claims from both guys that they are simply friends and countrymen who coincidentally share a name 800 bucks on Said Nurmagomedov to win 400. Interesting fact- he’s actually not Khabib’s cousin. Wikipedia still has that wrongfully posted on their page as of today despite numerous claims from both guys that they are simply friends and countrymen who coincidentally share a name

Last night at UFC Vegas 58, Said Nurmagomedov overcame Douglas Silva de Andrade via a unanimous decision, extending his UFC record to 5-1. The bantamweight put the division on notice with his quick finish of Cody Stamann and followed it up with his most recent win. While his penchant for winning may be similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov, they're not related.

However, 'The Eagle' has two of his cousins competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The older cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, fights in the welterweight division. He is also a former three-time combat sambo world champion. The 26-year-old Umar Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is a bantamweight.

Apart from his UFC athlete cousins, the former lightweight champion also has two siblings. He has an older brother, Magomed Nurmagomedov, and a younger sister, Amina.

Although Magomed Nurmagomedov was a wrestler in Dagestan, he has never competed in any major fight promotions. Magomed was featured in one of the episodes of The Dagestan Chronicles.

Watch The Dagestan Chronicles episode featuring Magomed Nurmagomedov below:

How have Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousins fared in the UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's two cousins, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov are currently competing in Dana White's promotion. So far, Umar Nurmagomedov has had a better run in the UFC.

Like his legendary cousin Khabib, Umar Nurmagomedov currently holds an undefeated record in his professional mixed martial arts career. The Russian bantamweight presently has three wins in the UFC.

Umar Nurmagomedov debuted for the promotion in January 2021 against Sergey Morozov at UFC Fight Island 8. The Dagestani won the fight via submission in the second round.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Cousins Khabib and Umar Nurmagomedov made their UFC debuts exactly nine years apart.



Both submitted their respective opponent with a rear naked choke 🤯 Cousins Khabib and Umar Nurmagomedov made their UFC debuts exactly nine years apart.Both submitted their respective opponent with a rear naked choke 🤯 https://t.co/3w9on2g1Cb

In his second outing to the octagon at UFC 272, the 135-pounder submitted Brian Kelleher in the first round. Nurmagomedov's latest win came via unanimous decision against Nathan Maness at UFC Vegas 57.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is currently 16-3-1 in his pro-MMA journey. His UFC record is far from spotless. The Russian welterweight lost his UFC debut via first-round submission to David Zawada at UFC Fight Night 163.

MMA mania @mmamania



Abubakar Nurmagomedov's first fight in the UFC - a 1st round submission loss to David Zawada #UFC260 Abubakar Nurmagomedov's first fight in the UFC - a 1st round submission loss to David Zawada #UFC260 https://t.co/pg4g3uT0pN

Abubakar Nurmagomeov did, however, return to winning ways in his latest outing to the octagon. In his UFC 260 bout against Jared Gooden, the Russian welterweight clinched a comfortable unanimous decision win.

