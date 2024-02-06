Is Saudi Arabia becoming the new fight capital of the world? Find out what PFL CEO Peter Murray has to say

Saudi Arabia has quickly earned a great reputation for their combat sports events and PFL CEO Peter Murray explained why the argument could be made that the Kingdom is the new fight capital of the world.

There have been a number of high-profile boxing events that have been hosted in Saudi Arabia in recent months, including 'The Battle of The Baddest', 'Day of Reckoning', and will soon be the sight of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

In addition to boxing events, the Kingdom will soon be the sight of high profile MMA events, beginning with the highly anticipated PFL vs. Bellator: Champions vs. Champions card on Feb. 24th.

The landmark PFL vs. Bellator event will feature some of the top fighters of each respective promotion as well as a number of their champions competing against one another. Murray was thrilled to be bringing the first MMA event to Saudi Arabia and spoke highly about them being the new go-to destination for combat sports in a press release. He said:

"The Professional Fighters League [PFL] is proud to bring the world's best combat sports stars to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season to host the first-ever PFL PPV Super Fight mega-global event. PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions is game changing for fighters and fans."

Peter Murray unpacks PFL vs. Bellator

Peter Murray believes that Saudi Arabia hosting a number of their events will allow them to showcase their world-class roster of fighters that includes the likes of Francis Ngannou, Claressa Shields, and Larissa Pacheco. Murray is clearly a big believer of Saudi Arabia as the fight capital as they are the host for their first PFL pay-per-view following their acquisition of Bellator as well as PFL MENA.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Murray spoke about the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions vs. Champions and made a comparison to other pro sports when explaining the significance. Peter Murray said:

"That [PFL vs. Bellator] will be an annual tentpole event. Think of it as our All Star game. Every year to kick off the year based on those deserving fighters from PFL and Bellator - those champions - to mix it up in the fights that fans want."

It will be interesting to see whether Saudi Arabia will be unanimously regarded as the fight capital of the world in the future as they continue hosting massive events.