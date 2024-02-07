“Is she a singer” - Jutta Leerdam cracks up Jake Paul with hilarious response to “Lana Rhoades joke”

Jutta Leerdam recently elicited laughter from Jake Paul with a witty comeback in response to a joke about Lana Rhoades made by the latter.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently posted a vlog on X, showcasing his extravagant gesture of spending $200,000 on a private jet for a surprise visit to watch his Dutch speed skater girlfriend's race in Utah.

Later in the vlog, 'The Problem Child' and his girlfriend enjoyed a mukbang together, indulging in cheeseburgers from Five Guys. Leerdam expressed her delight, mentioning that she had never tasted a burger quite like it before.

While the couple enjoyed their food, Paul amusingly referred to the American podcaster and former adult actress, saying:

"I've been thinking of this joke in my head for like 20 seconds... Lana Rhoades isn't the only one who loves Five Guys."

Leerdam responded that she didn't grasp the joke, but she is familiar with Rhoades' identity, although she's unaware of her profession:

"I don't understand it. I know who Lana Rhoades is, but I'm not sure what she does. Is she a singer?"

Leerdam's seemingly innocent reaction elicited uproarious laughter from Paul.

Check out the interaction between Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam below (5:00):

Paul and Leerdam publicly announced their relationship on social media in April 2023. According to online reports, they connected on Instagram in late 2022 following Paul's breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Julia Rose.

Leerdam is a 25-year-old Olympic speed skater who has won the 1000m race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup twice, in both 2020 and 2023. Known for her proficiency in sprint events, she commands an impressive following of 4.3 million on Instagram.

Jake Paul set to fight Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul is gearing up for another bout in the boxing ring against an experienced professional. 'The Problem Child' has recently revealed that he is scheduled to face Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight match on Mar. 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The upcoming bout will be the co-main event on a card headlined by women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who is returning to her hometown of Puerto Rico to face Nina Meinke.

Bourland holds a professional record of 17-2, with six victories by knockout. He is a former Golden Gloves champion and national junior Olympic-level boxer, who last fought in September 2022.

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is fresh off a first-round knockout triumph against Andre August in December. He currently boasts an 8-1 record, including five knockout victories.