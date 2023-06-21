“I hope this relationship lasts forever” - Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam's adorable couples quiz has fans swooning

Jake Paul has found himself deeply in love with his Olympic speed skater girlfriend Jutta Leerdam and his admiration for her is abundantly clear.

Since making their relationship public, 'The Problem Child' has consistently expressed his affection for Leerdam, seizing every opportunity to showcase his love for her.

The couple recently engaged in a delightful couples quiz, revealing that both of them had an impressive understanding of each other, as they got most of the answers right. This charming moment has deeply resonated with fans, who have been enamored by the undeniable adorableness of their relationship.

YouTube user @PhilipGamez had some kind comments for the couple:

"This was quite possibly the BEST Quiz! Nice one Jake Paul! 😁😁😁"

Another user @mayaSpielman resonated with the same emotions:

"She's adorable and you two are so perfect together ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"

@hacksx remarked:

"This was so wholesome."

@hip_chubby sees an ideal partner in 'The Problem Child':

"Aww ur a sweetheart and loving person Jake 🥹 I wish I can find a guy like u 😭"

@dcsc1 stated:

"Very sweet couple. I really like Jutta! Everyone needs to be kept grounded sometimes. Hope you get that skating record, girl! 🤞🤞"

@ninilovegt5521 had some kind words for the celebrity couple:

"she’s the best girl a respectable lady big W for Paul❤❤❤❤cutest couple"

Another user @alvinvj5002 commented:

"I hope this relationship lasts for ever ❤"

Jake Paul confirms a significant development in the Nate Diaz bout

Jake Paul has embraced a last-minute alteration to the rules for his highly anticipated boxing comeback against Nate Diaz.

The clash between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and former UFC superstar is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This fight holds immense significance as it marks Diaz's official entry into the professional boxing world.

Originally scheduled for eight rounds, the contest took an unexpected turn when Diaz indicated a desire for a lengthier fight. Recognising Diaz's outstanding endurance and rising to the occasion, 'The Problem Child' recently agreed to extend the scheduled rounds to ten.

While clearance from the Texas Combative Sports Program for the extended 10-round fight was still pending, the most recent information indicates an optimistic path. Through a tweet, Jake Paul has now officially verified the exciting news of the 10-round fight:

"10 rounds confirmed. #PaulDiaz August 5th."

