Is Tabatha Ricci dating Irish boxer Callum Walsh? 'Heartbroken' fans flood UFC star's comments after lovey-dovey Instagram post

UFC fighter Tabatha Ricci's Instagram post with boyfriend Callum Walsh has drawn reactions from several MMA fans on the internet.

Ricci uploaded multiple pictures of herself with her boyfriend that left many of her admirers heartbroken after learning about 'Baby Shark's relationship.

Several fans took to the comments section of Ricci's post to jokingly share how devastated they were upon learning about the UFC fighter's relationship.

"what you doing???? You broke my heart."

"Literally just fell to my knees in Target."

"About to f**kin cry."

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Tabatha Ricci's Instagram post

Callum Walsh is an Irish professional boxer who was recently seen in action on November 9 at the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York. 'King' locked horns against Ismael Villarreal and defeated him via unanimous decision to win the WBC US silver super welterweight title. The three judges scored the bout 97-92, 97-92 and 96-93 in favor of the 22-year-old.

With the victory, Walsh extended his undefeated boxing record to 9-0.

Tabatha Ricci recently made an appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast where she spoke about her boyfriend Walsh.

'Baby Shark' revealed that although her partner was good at boxing, Walsh had a desire to compete in MMA. She said:

“He doesn’t like boxing, he only does it because he’s good. His dream, what he really wants to do, is to fight MMA. He doesn’t even follow boxing that much, he does it because he’s really good at it. He really wants to come to MMA.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

Tabatha Ricci competed the same week as Walsh as she went toe-to-toe against Loopy Godinez in the prelims of UFC 295. 'Baby Shark' came up short and lost the contest via split decision.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates