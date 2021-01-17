Is Tai Tuivasa related to fellow UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa?

Tai Tuivasa is not related to Justin Tafa, but the two UFC heavyweights are training partners. Tuivasa and Tafa both trained at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand, and are of Samoan descent.

Tuivasa and Tafa are two of the three Australians to have switched from rugby to mixed martial arts, with UFC featherweight champion being the third one. Both the heavyweights also consider Mark Hunt as one of their inspirations. 'The Super Samoan' has trained Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa, along with Tyson Pedro, who last competed in the UFC in 2018.

Tuivasa has also tried his hands at professional boxing and kickboxing, apart from rugby and MMA. The 27-year-old Australian boasts a 5-2 professional boxing record, and 14-2 kickboxing record. He is 10-3 in MMA, having fought Stefan Struve recently in October of 2020 at UFC 254.

Tuivasa joined the UFC in 2017, and went on a three-fight win streak, before succumbing to three successive defeats which pulled him out of the divisional rankings.

Justin Tafa loses to Carlos Felipe at UFC Fight Island 7

Tai Tuivasa's teammate, Justin Tafa, competed at the UFC Fight Island 7 against Carlos Felipe. Tafa lost the bout in a barnburner that went the distance, finding himself on the wrong side of the split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). Tafa and Felipe exchanged heavy leather for 15 minutes, but the Brazilian came out on top. This was Tafa's second career loss.

Justin Tafa will be looking to bounce back from the loss and soon get back into the win column, replicating the feat of his teammate, Tuivasa. Best known for his striking skills, Tafa has acknowledged that he needs to improve his wrestling to impose a tougher challenge over his opponents.

“I’ve been working on my wrestling a bit more, I got here at a good time because there’s a lot of big Eastern European wrestlers, so (I’m) just increasing the wrestling because I know he’s going to try and hug me," Tafa told ufc.com