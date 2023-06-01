MMA fighter Tim Schultz was recently diagnosed with one of the worst cases of staph infection in recent times, as demonstrated by the gruesome photographs he posted on Instagram.

Australian mixed martial arts artist Tim Schultz, who has a 4-1 professional record, revealed a few days earlier in a video update that he had contracted a bone-deep staph infection that could result in the amputation of his leg. He urged his followers and the MMA community to help him get back to Australia from Thailand, where he was being treated.

Content warning: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers might find disturbing):

Several MMA publications shared Tim Schultz's story and urged the MMA community to band together to come to his aid. The latest updates from Schultz prove that the MMA fighter has finally arrived in Australia, where he will receive further treatment. According to the latest update on Instagram:

"Tim is out of surgery. The skin has been removed from his shin to upper thigh, and some superficial fascia was also removed. Fortunately, the infection did not reach the muscle, so his leg can be saved. He is in good spirits and expresses gratitude to everyone for their support."

Amid a frantic sequence of events, MMA fighter Tim Schultz took a moment to reflect on his first morning in Australia. His words were drenched in contentment and gratitude as he expressed heartfelt gratefulness for everyone's unwavering support. Tim admits to breaking down in tears multiple times, deeply moved by the love and support of the MMA community.

Unfortunately, Schultz's leg is still in a vulnerable state, and he is aware of the difficulties he will face in his path to recovery. He claims that he lost a significant portion of his shin and will need several surgeries to recover completely.

[Images via: @timbotmma on Instagram]

Tim Schultz leg update: Fans react to the positive development of the MMA fighter's battle with horrific staph infection

In a fresh development from Tim Schultz's leg update, the MMA fighter has finally arrived in Australia, and expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received.

Despite losing major chunk of his shin and the need for multiple surgeries, he takes comfort in the fact that he has weathered this terrible experience. The extraordinary support he has received has moved him to tears, and he recognizes its importance in saving him from the horrific staph infection.

MMA fans who had been following the story closely were overjoyed to learn that Tim Schultz had landed in Australia. They wrote:

"Farrk!!!!! Unreal news!!! Sending all the good mana your way brother!!"

"What a relief! Probably the best news in this very unfortunate situation. All the best for your recovery, bro!"

"Amazing news. Good to see that smile brother."

via @timbotmma on Instagram

