Is Tyron Woodley a wrestler?

Tyron Woodley was one of the biggest names in the UFC during his time as welterweight champion. The former UFC champion has an impressive professional MMA record, which is a testament to the kind of explosive power he packs in his punches.

But despite being recognized for his striking abilities, 'T-Wood' brought an accomplished wrestling background to his MMA career.

Tyron Woodley is a former NCAA Division I wrestler and a three-time NCAA qualifier. He was also named a two-time All-American for his amateur wrestling success.

Tyron Woodley has used his wrestling to grind down his opponents in the past. However, his grappling skills were put to the test when he went against some of the more elite grapplers in the division, including the likes of Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns.

What is next for Tyron Woodley in the world of combat?

Tyron Woodley has been handed a 60-day medical suspension following his brutal knockout defeat to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 18th. The former UFC champion Woodley lost to Paul via split decision in August this year, before stepping in as a replacement for the injured Tommy Fury to avenge his loss last Saturday.

As of now, it's unclear whether Tyron Woodley's next fight will be contested in a boxing ring or MMA cage. However, Jake Paul has invited his former rival to fight on an upcoming card organized by Most Valuable Promotions.

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le’Veon Bell called out Jake Paul for a fight, the YouTube star replied:

"Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !!"

Tyron Woodley was dropped by the UFC after suffering four consecutive losses in the promotion. His latest loss in the company came against Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March this year.

Later in the year, he dropped a split decision to Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut. On December 18th, 2021, T-Wood' was viciously knocked out by the younger Paul in the sixth round of their much-hyped rematch.

