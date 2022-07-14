Is UFC 4 crossplay; can the game be played across platforms?

Unfortunately, EA's mixed martial arts simulator UFC 4 doesn't support crossplay. This means that gamers playing the MMA game on different consoles won't be able to play against each other.

Geoff Harrower @GeoffHarrower @Wellux_Lewis I don't think people really understand what's involved in trying to get cross play working for a game that has a deterministic network model like UFC as compared to a server based FPS. I won't say it's impossible, but it would be a massive, massive undertaking. @Wellux_Lewis I don't think people really understand what's involved in trying to get cross play working for a game that has a deterministic network model like UFC as compared to a server based FPS. I won't say it's impossible, but it would be a massive, massive undertaking.

The gaming title was originally released in August 2020, for the last generation of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Although the game is playable on newer generation consoles, many features of the game are supported only on the last gen ones.

To add to the disappointment, the MMA game is not available on PC. In fact, none of the newer UFC titles have been released for Microsoft PCs.

However, the latest title has made major strides in the gameplay and game mode departments. The mixed martial arts simulator has added a new and improved grappling assist system to make grappling exchanges far more approachable for novice players.

Watch UFC 4's gameplay trailer below:

Also, a new game mode in the form of 'Blitz Battles' has been integrated into the game. 'Blitz Battles' is a rapid-fire player vs. player online mode, where the rule sets are charged constantly to keep the experience fresh.

UFC 4 is the thirteenth title in the long list of Ultimate Fighting Championship video games.

When Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic played UFC 4

At the UFC 260 weigh-in show in 2021, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was challenged by his long-time foe Daniel Cormier for a UFC 4 game. Former UFC double champion Cormier said:

"There were times when we frustrated each other, we hated each other... But you got me, but Stipe, I'm a competitor and I'am not okay with it. So look what I brought. I brought my video game... Hey, Miocic I can't beat you in reality, let me see if I can beat you virtually."

Watch Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic engage in a virtual battle below:

'DC' and Stipe chose their own in-game avatars for their virtual grudge match. After a good back and forth, Daniel Cormier won the game via Knockout.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic have faced each other in the octagon on three occasions. The former double champion won the first fight between the duo back at UFC 226 via knockout.

Miocic, however, overtook the former double champ by clinching back-to-back victories against 'DC' at UFC 241 and UFC 252.

