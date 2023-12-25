Is UFC 5 available on Xbox One or PS4? Is cross-play allowed? All device compatibilities explained

EA Sports' UFC 5 released earlier this year on October 27, 2023. The game was released only on the latest generation video gaming consoles, namely the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Both these gaming consoles were released in 2020 after nearly a half a decade and more on older consoles. The Xbox X/S marks the fourth generation of consoles in Microsoft's Xbox series whereas the PS5 is the ninth generation iteration by Sony for PlayStation.

The game has not yet been released on the older generation of consoles, namely the Xbox One and the PS4. There is no confirmation from the developers over the status of a potential release for older consoles.

Currently, the PlayStation site only lists the game as available for PS5. UFC 5 has also not been released on PC yet and does not offer cross-platform gaming between different consoles.

There could be various reasons behind the developer's decision to not bring the game to older-gen consoles. Maintaing graphical fidelity, gaming at higher resolutions and increased frame rates are all valid reasons.

UFC 5 unveils brand new feature in the form of Alter Egos

UFC 5 introduced a host of new features and an enhanced combat system.

The new and improved combat system includes realistic striking and complex grappling maneuvers. The game also features legendary fighters outside the UFC roster, like Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko.

In line with the addition of legendary fighters, UFC 5 also introduced 'Alter Egos,' which brings to life an older version of many of UFC's current superstars. It includes a younger version of Jon Jones, Jiri Prochazka, Sean O'Malley and also an interesting 200-pound version of Alexander Volkanovski.

Producer Raman Bassi spoke to Sherdog about the feature and stated that the developer's intention was to bring different periods of MMA to life. He also explained that this feature will be central to their DLC strategy.

"Each Alter Ego will be based in a moment of time, whether it is from a specific event or organization and have their attributes, moves and perks match that specific fight. We truly want to emulate the best vs the best in any time frame of MMA history. The "Legend" tag indicates a fighter that is from their last fight in the UFC before their retirement. These are not "peak" versions of a fighter, they mostly represent the retiring version of a fighter from when they put their gloves down in the Octagon." [h/t Sherdog]