Is UFC commentator Joe Rogan religious?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is not religious but holds agnostic beliefs. Although Rogan was raised as a Catholic, the 55-year-old is firmly against any form of scripture-based belief system.

In an old podcast segment featuring Rogan, his former podcast producer Brian Redban and fellow comedian Joey Diaz, the sportscaster encouraged people to accept the fact that no one really knows the origin of the religious texts.

The comedian also advised people against sending their kids to religious schools, stating it would mess with their social programming from a very young age:

"Everybody thinks that having your kids grow up religious is not a big deal and you know it's good for them. I agree to give the kids some morals and set some standards of behavior... But to have them go to any f***ing super religious school, you're going to f**k their programming up so bad... What they should do is teach you the principles of each religion and not say either one of them is the fu***ng answer... You look at all the good aspects of all the different religions and say where did all these come from, we don't know."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about religion below:

Furthermore, Rogan suggested that it was utterly bizarre that even in the modern world, many people still believed that their religious beliefs were the only truth.

When Chris Bell told Joe Rogan that veganism came from a religion

During episode #1101 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, documentary filmmaker Chris Bell told Joe Rogan that veganism has religious roots.

Bell explained that veganism started with the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1863. The filmmaker added that although the religion only forbade the consumption of pork and shellfish at first, it eventually imposed restrictions on all animal products:

"Veganism started with the Seventh-day Adventist Church. They were following the Jewish kosher laws or whatever at first and it was like... no pigs or shellfish and then the guy [religious head]... just took it to another level and said no meat, no animal product at all. And these people that were in this church were like the first real group of vegans... Like 1863 is when that moment, I guess, started."

Watch the JRE clip below:

Veganism is the practice of consuming food from only non-animal sources. According to a report by Statista Global Consumer Survey on diets (via The Vou), there are around two million vegans in the USA.

