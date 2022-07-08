Why did Joe Rogan fire Brian Redban from the JRE podcast?

Joe Rogan fired Brian Redband from his JRE podcast because Redban allegedly lacked the technical knowledge and co-hosting skills to make the show a hit.

Comedian Brian Redban served as a producer and co-host of JRE from the show's inception in 2009 till 2013.

Lawrence King @lawrencekingyo The Joe Rogan Experience Aired in 2009:



-Two people

-One camera

-Horrible production



As of today, the JRE:



-Has over 1580 episodes

-Makes Joe $30 Million/year

-Was sold to Spotify for $100 Million



It doesn't matter if your first try sucks,



As long as you keep trying. The Joe Rogan Experience Aired in 2009:-Two people-One camera-Horrible productionAs of today, the JRE:-Has over 1580 episodes-Makes Joe $30 Million/year-Was sold to Spotify for $100 MillionIt doesn't matter if your first try sucks,As long as you keep trying. https://t.co/0dNFWJh3nd

Brian Redban reportedly couldn't add much to the conversation once Rogan started inviting people from outside the world of comedy onto the podcast.

Redban was notorious for constantly interrupting the guests with his humor during the interviews. Rogan and Redban had also on occasion gotten into disagreements during the podcast.

Watch Rogan and Redban having a disagreement on JRE below:

According to a report by videocreator.chat, Brian Redban lacked in-depth technical knowledge about new audio and video technologies. This deficiency prevented the comedian from efficiently performing as the show's producer once Joe Rogan increased the number of episodes per week.

Since their professional split, Redban and Rogan have managed to maintain a cordial relationship with each other. Redband returned to the JRE podcast as a guest on a December 2021 episode.

Joe Rogan and Brian Redban talk about JRE

In the 1753rd edition of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan hosted former JRE producer Brian Redban on the show. On the podcast, Redban quizzed Rogan on whether he thought the podcast would reach its current heights, when they started it.

The UFC commentator said:

"No! There's no way I could've predicted it. How the fu*k could anybody have predicted it. Like we started off with like zero listeners and just not thinking it was going be anything other than just f**king around. And then somewhere along the line it just became this."

Watch Rogan and Redban talk about JRE below:

During the podcast episode, Rogan explained that he first got intrigued by the idea of a podcast when American Radio personality Adam Carolla started one.

The JRE podcast currently attracts around 11 million views per episode. The podcast has more viewership numbers than media giants like Fox News and CNN.

The podcast was licensed by Swedish music streaming service Spotify in 2020 for upwards of $150 million. More than a hundred episodes of the podcast were removed recently in response to Rogan's comments on COVID-19 vaccines and use of racial slurs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far