Is there a UFC fight on 4th of July? Date, time, venue, and fight card for upcoming event 

The UFC always reserves a highly stacked card for the 4th of July weekend. While Independence Day doesn't fall on a weekend this year, UFC 290 will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

The event will be a part of International Fight Week, which begins Monday, July 3, and ends on Sunday, July 9. The week-long celebration includes the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and UFC X, a two-day fan experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A featherweight title unification bout between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez will headline the UFC 290 card. Meanwhile, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno puts his title on the line in a trilogy clash against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-headliner.

Former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker will also look to make his case for another title run by taking on South African standout Dricus du Plessis on the main card.

The last few UFC events on the 4th of July weekend

The highlight of last year's International Fight Week was UFC 276, headlined by Israel Adesanya's title defense against Jared Cannonier. 'The Last Stylebender' successfully defended his belt, albeit in a manner many viewed as lackluster.

The night's co-main event featured Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight strap in a trilogy clash against Max Holloway. 'The Great' established his featherweight dominance for good, battering Holloway en route to his third win over 'Blessed'.

While International Fight Week in 2021 was in September, Dana White had a huge treat for fans after the 4th of July. With Independence Day falling on a Sunday, UFC 264 was scheduled for the following Saturday, the last time we saw Conor McGregor fight.

'Notorious' took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy clash in the headliner, looking to bounce back from a TKO loss against 'The Diamond'. This time, the Irishman suffered another TKO loss via a freak injury that snapped his leg. McGregor has since been inactive, recently having passed the USADA sampling deadline for making a return this year.

