Is there a UFC fight this weekend (December 9, 2023)? All you should know about the event

The second to last UFC event of 2023 will take place this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Dana White and company will return to the APEX after initially being scheduled for an event in China, with the preliminary card starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The five-fight main card for UFC Vegas 83 will follow on the same platform at 10 p.m. ET.

In the main event, an action-packed matchup between ranked bantamweight will end the night as Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez go toe-to-toe. Both fighters are coming off a win, as Song defeated Ricky Simon in April and Gutierrez defeated Alatengheili on Oct. 14.

As for the co-main event, Khalil Rountree Jr. was supposed to fight Azamat Murzakanov, who pulled out due to illness. Instead, Roundtree will face former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith in a matchup that likely won’t need the scorecards.

The UFC Vegas 83 main card also features another short-notice fight. Sumudaerji, the No. 11-ranked flyweight, was left without an opponent at the last minute due to Allan Nascimento pulling out. As a result, Tim Elliott stepped up and took the opportunity to potentially end the year on a high note.

Saturday’s main card is rounded off by the following two fights - Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight) and Andre Muniz vs. Jun Yong Park (middleweight).

Who else is fighting at UFC Vegas 83?

Before the underrated main card, UFC Vegas 83 will showcase six matchups on the preliminary card.

In the featured prelim bout, Song Kenan looks to build momentum after defeating Rolando Bedoya in August. To do so, the Chinese-born fighter must get through Kevin Jousset, who won his promotional debut against Kiefer Crosbie on Sept. 9.

Earlier that night, Tatsuro Taira plans to extend his promotional record to 5-0. Taira is a 23-year-old rising superstar with an undefeated professional MMA record of 14-0. On Saturday, he will face DWCS alum Carlos Hernandez.

The rest of Saturday’s event features the following four fights - Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar (women’s strawweight), Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos (women’s bantamweight), Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa (lightweight), and Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross (flyweight).