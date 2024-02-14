Is there a UFC fight this weekend (Feb. 17, 2024)? All about the upcoming event

Many exciting UFC fights will take place this weekend on Feb. 17, as the highly anticipated UFC 298 card will play out at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The card will be headlined by a featherweight title showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski is coming off a knockout loss against Islam Makhachev in October 2023. Topuria, on the other hand, is undefeated as a professional fighter and is currently riding a six-fight win streak in the promotion. Topuria also represents a new generation of fighter, and is arguably Volkanovski's toughest test to date, making this fight all the more interesting.

The co-main event will feature a thrilling middleweight clash between Paulo Costa and former champion Robert Whittaker.

Costa has been out of action for over a year. His last fight took place in August 2022 when he took on Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. 'Borrachinha' won that fight via unanimous decision. Whittaker, on the other hand, suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Dricus du Plessis in July 2023. So, both athletes will be looking to get back into title contention with a victory on Feb. 17.

A bantamweight scrap between former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and rising contender Merab Dvalishvili will also take place on the main card of this weekend's event. The winner of the contest could possibly be next in line for a bantamweight title shot.

Apart from that, several exciting fighters like Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Anthony Hernandez, Roman Kopylov, Amanda Lemos, Mackenzie Dern, Justin Tafa and Miranda Maverick will also compete on the card.

Full list of UFC fights taking place this weekend

Below is a list of all the matchups scheduled to take place at UFC 298:

Main Card

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria - featherweight title fight

Co-main event: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa - middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry - welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo - bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez vs.Roman Kopylov - middleweight

Preliminary Card

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern - strawweight

Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Justin Tafa - heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera - bantamweight

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro - light heavyweight

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow - welterweight

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn - welterweight

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick - flyweight

